21 Spanish Musical Theatre Artists Join Together To Pay Homage To The Shows On The Playbill This Season

21 artists from the Spanish musical theatre world join together to pay homage to the shows on the playbill this season on the stages of Madrid and Barcelona.

An initiative led by the actors Marc Flynn, Albert Bolea and Sylvia Parejo under the musical direction of Gerard Alsonso

The theatre sector is making moves to keep in touch with its public after the hard knock taken by the whole sector of culture after the arrival in Spain of COVID-19.

Many theatre producers have been obliged to cancel or postpone productions leaving numerous artists out of work for the rest of the season. The sector is living with the uncertainty of not knowing when cultural activities will start again nor what the new "normality" will consist of.

In spite of all this, together with the ambiguity of the new measures the government will take to help the sector of culture, the artists unite once again to offer entertainment to a public on lockdown, with the purpose of showing the important role that culture plays in this society especially nowadays in such difficult circumstances.

Marc Flynn, Albert Bolea and Sylvia Parejo, presently taking part in musicals in Spain, unite forces in this initiative with the idea of joining together friends, colleagues and professionals from the sector to undertake the recording of a musical video with the title of "Videoconfinados 2020" a recopiliation of extracts from the musicals heard in theatres this season 2019/2020.

Gerard Alonso takes charge of musical direction, arrangements and piano, with Angel Alonso on drums, sound by Cesc Mojica and video by Fran Granada.

21 artists from the musical theatre world including Nota de Prensa (videoconfinados)

Clara Altarriba (Mamma Mia!), Oriol Anglada (West Side Story), Javier Ariano (West Side Story), Roger Berruezo (Ghost el Musical), Albert Bolea (A Chorus Line), Fela Domínguez (El Rey León), Íñigo Etayo (Anastasia), Lydia Fairén (La Llamada), Dídac Flores (El Rey León), Marc Flynn (Anastasia), Enric Marimón (A Chorus Line), Raúl Martín (La Jaula de las Locas), Elisabet Molet (Ghost el Musical), Sylvia Parejo (La Tienda de los Horrores), Lucrecia Petraglia (A Chorus Line), Manu Pilas (Los Miserables), Rosa Planchart (Anastasia), Diego Rey (Billy Elliot), Diana Roig (La Tienda de los Horrores), Ana San Martín (El Médico) y Judith Tobella (El Médico).a??

The video can be viewed on YouTube Channel on the Instagram platform "Quedate En Casa, el musical" which started its activity a month ago to help liven up this confinement. Its activity is having a great acceptance by the followers of musical theatre.





