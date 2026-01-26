ENHYPEN's Sunghoon To Serve as Torchbearer at The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SUNGHOON of K-pop group ENHYPEN will take part as a torchbearer for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, set to open on February 6 (local time).

Before debuting as an artist, SUNGHOON trained as a competitive figure skater and was part of South Korea’s national reserve team. Since last year, he has also served as a promotional ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, helping connect sports with the wider public.

Bringing together his background as an athlete and his influence as a global artist, SUNGHOON will carry the Olympic torch as a symbol of peace, unity, and friendship. He is only the second K-pop artist to participate in an Olympic torch relay held overseas.

Reflecting on the honor, SUNGHOON shared, “I know how much passion and effort national athletes have put into preparing for the Winter Olympics, and I sincerely want to support and cheer for them. Competing in the Olympics was once my dream as an athlete, so being connected to that dream now as a singer is truly meaningful and an incredible honor.”

In addition to SUNGHOON’s participation as a torchbearer, ENHYPEN are also contributing to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics through music. Their track “SHOUT OUT,” from the group’s 3rd Mini Album, MANIFESTO : DAY 1, has been selected as Team Korea’s official cheer song for the upcoming Winter Games.

ENHYPEN's recently released 7th Mini Album, THE SIN : VANISH, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 122,400 total units sold, marking the group’s fifth consecutive Top 5 entry on the chart.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB