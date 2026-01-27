ENHYPEN to Release Concert Film From WALK THE LINE World Tour

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new concert film from K-pop powerhouses ENHYPEN will head to big screens worldwide this spring from Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX. ENHYPEN [WALK THE LINE SUMMER EDITION] IN CINEMAS will play a limited engagement on Wednesday, March 5, and Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Directed by Jaeseok Park and Yoondong Oh, the film will offer audiences an immersive look at the group during their WALK THE LINE world tour stop in Japan, featuring live performances, rehearsals, behind-the-scenes moments, and the everyday lives of the members as they travel through Japan in the heat of summer.

Alongside 2D, the film will be available in CJ 4DPLEX's special formats SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX. Tickets for ENHYPEN [WALK THE LINE SUMMER EDITION] IN CINEMAS will be available in all formats globally on Thursday, February 5, beginning at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT here.

ENHYPEN, consists of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they’ve placed five albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10 in five years: MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), and DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025).

2025 saw their Coachella debut in April and the release of their 6th Mini Album, DESIRE : UNLEASH, which launched a massive world tour spanning North America and Europe, with sold-out shows across both regions. They went on to earn their first grand prize and were honored as winners of the Fans' Choice of the Year awards at the 2025 MAMA Awards. They recently launched their 7th Mini Album, THE SIN : VANISH.

Photo Credit: Trafalgar Releasing