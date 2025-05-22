Photos: Seoul Shakespeare Company Rehearses ROMEO & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seoul Shakespeare Company, a non-profit theater company, presents “Romeo & Juliet,” bringing William Shakespeare closer to Korean audiences. Check out rehearsal photos below!

The company is run by diverse, all-volunteer actors, creatives, and a crew aiming to stage professional productions that cut across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

One of Shakespeare’s beloved plays, “Romeo and Juliet,” performed in English with Korean surtitles, will run at the Yeonhee Art Space in Hongdae (Seoul Seodaemun-gu Yeonheemat-ro 2-3 B1) for three weekends, from May 24 to June 8.

“’Romeo & Juliet' is technically a ‘tragicomedy’ due to its comedic elements before the tragic ending,” says director Jason Lane Cutler, who is also the managing director of the non-profit.

“A key challenge is finding a balance between lightheartedness and pathos, especially as the play shifts toward tragedy,” he explains.

Cutler observes: “Historically, audiences may have sided with the parents [the Montagues and Capulets], whereas contemporary audiences are typically very much on the side of the young lovers.

“Everyone in this play makes horrendous, selfish mistakes, and everyone suffers.”

In “Romeo & Juliet,” impulsive youngsters Romeo and Juliet are caught in the middle of their parents’ deep-seated feud, which erupts in street violence and leads to the tragic end of the star-crossed lovers.

The play was initially set in Verona, Italy, in the 14th century. However, Seoul Shakespeare Company transplants the Bard’s work to the “present time, but with swords,” Cutler enthuses. “It’s a seemingly anachronistic choice, but one that is embraced as consistent with Shakespeare’s audaciousness and willingness to defy conventional genres.”

Its cast is led by SungJin Cho (Romeo) and Muireann Ni Raghallaigh (Juliet). They are joined by Vidushi Singh Baghel (Abram, also dance choreographer), Insook Bang (Balthasar), Amanda Conkey (Nurse), Mark Dorman (Capulet), India Harper (Sampson), Jamie Horan (Mercutio, also sound designer), Charles Jeong (Tybalt, also producer), Carolyn Kegel (Prince), Jungsoo Lee (Lady Montague/Rosaline), Stevie Lee (Benvolio, also fight captain), Charlotte McQuaid (Peter), Firas Naji (Paris), Lorne Oliver (Friar Lawrence), Emery Pigg (Montague/Friar John), and Laramie Wilcox (Lady Capulet).

Keri Haylock is the Costume Designer; Marley Herckner is the light board operator; Amie Ko is the lighting designer; Elizabeth Martin is the assistant stage manager; and Sarah Smith is the stage manager.

“For many audience members, this may be their only time to ever see ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in its original English language,” Cutler says.

“This production is ultimately for them.”

Photo Credit: Bret Lindquist

India Harper as Sampson

Insook Bang as Balthasar, Vidushi Singh Baghel as Abram

Jamie Horan as Mercutio, Sungjin Cho as Romeo, and Charles Jeong as Tybalt

Mark Dorman as Capulet

Muireann Ní Raghallaigh as Juliet, Sungjin Cho as Romeo

Muireann Ní Raghallaigh as Juliet, Sungjin Cho as Romeo

Stevie Lee as Benvolio

Sungjin Cho as Romeo, Jamie Horan as Mercutio

Sungjin Cho as Romeo

Comments

