Tickets On Sale June 28th for THE BAND'S VISIT Tour Plus Free Film Screening

Tickets for The Band's Visit will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. The show plays a one-week engagement Aug. 27-Sept. 1, to kick off the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway series.

The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.



In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.



The cast of world-class performers is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and the Broadway production, and Chilina Kennedy, known best for her historic run as Carole King in Broadway's Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.



With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

FREE Film Screening - The Band's Visit

Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m.; Gunter Theatre

See the film that inspired it all! After debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, The Band's Visit (Bikur Ha-Tizmoret) won eight Ophir awards - the Israeli equivalent of the Oscars - and was named by Roger Ebert as one of his favorite films of 2008. Tickets are required.

The Band's Visit will play the Peace Center Aug. 27-Sept. 1. Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning June 19 and go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show and the film are available by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You