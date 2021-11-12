This Holiday Season Greenville Theatre Presents ELF: THE MUSICAL

The modern-day classic holiday movie is coming to life on Greenville Theatre's stage! Join Buddy the Elf on his journey from the North Pole to New York City in search of his real father. Featuring a score by Matthew Sklar with lyrics by Chad Beguelin, this toe-tapping story is sure to bring out your inner elf and get everyone into the holiday spirit. After all, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

This festive show is directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Max Quinlan, and features a sparkling ensemble led by Carter Allen as Buddy the Elf, Rick Connor, Meg Foster Szykula, Mathew Molina, Adell Ehrhorn, Kristi Parker Byers, John Garrison, and Rod McClendon as Santa Claus.

"This show will be a magical experience for the whole family," exclaims Carter Allen who plays Buddy the Elf. "The story is funny, touching, and has so much heart. Audiences will absolutely fall in-love with this show and leave spreading Holiday cheer!"

"We cannot wait for audiences young and old to embrace their inner Buddy the Elf," says Director Max Quinlan. "This story will remind everyone what the holidays are truly about: love, joy, and togetherness. This heartwarming tale reminds us that it's never too late to grow!"

Tickets prices are $40 Adults, $38 Seniors, and $30 Juniors. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for $20. Show dates include Thursday, December 2, 9, 16 (7:30PM), Friday, December 3, 10, 17 (8:00PM), Saturday, December 4, 11, 18 (8:00PM) and Saturday, December 11 & 18 (2:00PM), with performances Sunday, December 5, 12, 19 (3:00PM).

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.