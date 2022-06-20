The Royal Comedy Tour is Coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The Royal Comedy tour, featuring Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Tony Rock, is coming to North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8 PM. on October 15. Showcasing a star-studded lineup of world-class comedians, the Royal Comedy 17-city tour officially kicks off in Los Angeles on September 30 before making its way to North Charleston. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 24 at 10 AM and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Ticket prices start at $59 (plus applicable fees).



The Royal Comedy tour is produced by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

SHOW DETAILS:



Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Showtime: 8PM

Venue: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Lineup: Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Tony Rock

Prices: $59, $75, $99, $125 (plus applicable fees)

Tickets: On sale Friday, June 24 at 10AM. Available at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office

ABOUT SOMMORE:



In her more than 20-year career, award-winning comedienne of "Chandelier Status," Sommore, has become a trailblazer for women in the comedy business as one of the most successful comedians in the U.S. and abroad. Sommore has been featured in a number of hit films including "Soul Plane," "Something New" and "Friday After Next." Her all-new self-produced comedy special, "A Queen With No Spades" recently premiered on Showtime. For more information on Sommore, visit sommore.com. (Follow on Facebook: @QueenSommore, Twitter: @sommoresofunny, Instagram: @sommore)

ABOUT BRUCE BRUCE:



Bruce Bruce is a name synonymous with keeping audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills and larger than life comedic style. You can currently find Bruce on IFC's "Maron" and in constant reruns of "Comic View" on BET. For more information on Bruce Bruce, visit bruce-bruce.com. (Follow on Facebook: @mybrucebruce, Twitter: @mybrucebruce, Instagram: @mybrucebruce)

ABOUT LAVELL CRAWFORD:

Lavell Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the biz today. Lavell first gained national exposure on NBC's hit reality series "Last Comic Standing." His television appearances include "Workaholics" (Comedy Central), "Breaking Bad" (AMC), and "Chelsea Lately" (E! Entertainment), "Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam" (Showtime) and "Comic View" (BET), to name a few. For more information on Lavell Crawford, visit comedianlavellcrawford.com. (Follow on Facebook: @lavell.crawford.52, Twitter: @Lavellthacomic, Instagram: @lavellsthacomic)

ABOUT TONY ROCK:

Comedian, Actor, Producer Tony Rock is the hardest working man in show business. Rock has proven to be one of television's best hosts having played the role of ringleader on HBO's weekly stand-up comedy series "All Def Comedy," NBA TV's "The Warmup," along with BET's "Black Card Revoked" and "Apollo Live," all while co-starring in his first primetime network series, CBS' "Living Biblically." For more information on Tony Rock, visit tonyrockcomedy.com. (Follow on Facebook: @TonyRockComedy, Twitter: @TonyRock, Instagram: @Tony_Rock)