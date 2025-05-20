SISTER ACT Comes to Greenville Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Greenville Theatre for Sister Act - Season 99’s grand finale, based on the hit comedy film starring Whoopi Goldberg. When disco singer Deloris must go undercover as a nun in a convent, the two worlds combine to create what can only be described as a miracle. With original music from Beauty and the Beast’s Alan Menken, this story celebrates the power of friendship, music, and Sisterhood - all set to a 70’s disco beat. The opening performance is June 5, 2025.

Directed by Ahsha Daniels, with choreography by Michael Cherry and musical direction by Victoria Bess Adams, this fabulous cast is led by Kelseigh Redmon, Phyllis Henderson, Kristofer Parker, Kelly Davis, Lia Holman, and Bruce Meahl.

“I’m excited for them to feel the love. This show is hilarious, but it also carries a message about believing in yourself and choosing community. I hope audiences walk away feeling a little more connected to the people around them,” says Kelseigh Redmon. “Deloris reminds me to never apologize for taking up space. She’s bold and full of life—but she also learns how to truly see and love those around her. That’s something I hold close as a performer and as a person. And in our version, one thing I really cherish is how much she adores her sisters. She’s just as in awe of them as they are of her, which adds a whole new depth to their bond.”

This production is rated PG-13 for mature themes.

Tickets are now on sale. Ticket prices for Sister Act are just $45, with Senior and Veteran rates of $43. Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 each with valid student identification. Sister Act has Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm on June 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 & 28 and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm on June 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now!