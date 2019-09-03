Peace Center Announces 2019-2020 Peace Interludes; Free Programs Open To All

For the second year, the Peace Center invites audiences to dive deeper into the artistic works heading to the main stage through Peace Interludes. These FREE musical happy hours hosted by Peace Center Artist-in-Residence Igor Begelman pair a musical facet of an upcoming performance with a featured beverage for a multi-sensory sip, listen and learn experience. The featured beverages are available for purchase.

All Interludes are held on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. on the Peace Center campus.

Peace Interlude: Harlem 100

Sept. 5, 2019

Step back and take a look at the artistic and creative energy that made Harlem world-renowned. From the words of Langston Hughes to the sweet melodies of Billie Holiday, blossoming creative arts and spirited nightlife made Harlem the nexus of African-American cultural identity. This Interlude will give audiences a snapshot into the unparalleled artistic and intellectual development of the Harlem Renaissance, featuring the music of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, and Bessie Smith. Raise a glass and celebrate the landmark 100thanniversary of the Harlem Renaissance!

*Featured beverage: Champagne

*Related mainstage performance: Harlem 100 Featuring Mwenso & the Shakes: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance appears in the Peace Concert Hall on Oct. 14, 2019.

Peace Interlude: Chanticleer

Oct. 10, 2019

Celebrating their 42nd season, Chanticleer is recognized as one of the premier male vocal

ensembles in the world. Named after the clear-singing rooster in Chaucer's Canterbury Tales,

the ensemble was first known for their interpretations of Renaissance music. Decades later, the

group has expanded their repertoire to span centuries of music from Gregorian chant,

Renaissance polyphony and Romantic art song to contemporary works, including jazz and world music. Learn about the rich vocal traditions celebrated by the group in this Interlude.

*Featured beverage: Martini

*Related mainstage performance: Chanticleer appears in the Peace Concert Hall on Oct. 26, 2019.

Peace Interlude: Silkroad Ensemble

Oct. 31, 2019

Embark on a musical journey through the ancient mystical regions of the Silk Road trade route. This historic pathway spanning 3,000 miles between East and West brought forth trading and sharing of ideas, cultures and goods. Conceived in 1998 by Yo-Yo Ma as a global musical collaboration, the Silkroad Initiative sought to bring together diverse people, exchange ideas and explore working together. Their namesake musical group, the Silkroad Ensemble, features a fluctuating group of international musicians who embody cultural collaboration through their workshops, residencies and performances. Through an intercontinental array of folk and popular songs, discover a world with no borders through Silkroad's musical language of connectedness.

*Featured beverage: Tea Selection

*Related mainstage performance: Silkroad Ensemble appears in the Peace Concert Hall on Nov. 12, 2019.

Peace Interlude: Branford Marsalis

Dec. 5, 2019

Experience the birth of jazz! Born out of the swing era and the blues, jazz is characterized by improvisation, syncopated rhythms and the exchange of ideas. Through the artistry of jazz saxophone giants John Coltrane, Gerry Mulligan and Charlie Parker, we can trace the evolution and innovation of an American art form. A century after the birth of jazz, the Branford Marsalis quartet continues to evolve and elevate the genre with non-verbal storytelling, deeply felt emotional solos, and new harmonic ideas.

*Featured beverage: Manhattan

*Related mainstage performance: An Evening with Branford Marsalis appears in the Peace Concert Hall on Jan. 15, 2020.

Peace Interlude: NFM Wrocław Philharmonic

Dec. 19, 2019

Home to notable musicians Frederic Chopin and Arthur Rubinstein, Poland has a long and diverse musical heritage. The history and artistic culture of Poland is uniquely characterized by its geographical location and the interweaving of outside Germanic, Latinate and Byzantine influences with the cultures of smaller regional groups. Based in the city of Wrocław - hailed as the 2016 European Capital of Culture - the NFM Wrocław Philharmonic is at the heart of the Polish music scene. Discover this distinctive country, their prolific musical tradition, their esteemed classical ensemble and a classic Polish cocktail at this Interlude.

*Featured beverage: Old Fashioned

*Related mainstage performance: NFM Wrocław Philharmonic appears in the Peace Concert Hall on Jan. 19, 2020.

Peace Interlude: Itzhak Perlman and Virtuosos

Feb. 27, 2020

Violin making reached its pinnacle during the late 1600s with master craftsman Antonio Stradivari and Giuseppe Guarneri. Virtuosity on the violin developed significantly with Niccolò Paganini's masterful techniques and advanced compositions that stretched the boundaries of both the instrument and performer. But just who are the greatest violinists of all time? Learn about some of the greats of the past and present, including Itzhak Perlman, Jascha Heifetz, Midori, Fritz Kreisler and Hilary Hahn, at this Interlude.

*Featured beverage: Shiraz

*Related mainstage performance: Itzhak Perlman, violin, and Rohan De Silva, piano, appear in the Peace Concert Hall on March 12, 2020.

Peace Interlude: Hong Kong Ballet's ALICE (in wonderland)

April 2, 2020

"Curiouser and curiouser!" Originally published in 1865, Alice in Wonderland has become a favorite for children and adults alike with its peculiar characters, fanciful places and bizarre adventures. First appearing during a time when children's literature was generally expected to teach a moral lesson, the apparent nonsense of Carroll's stories was not initially well received. Go down the rabbit hole of dance, music and storytelling to rediscover Carroll's classic tale at this Peace Interlude.

*Featured beverage: The Mad Hatter Martini

*Related mainstage performance: Hong Kong Ballet's ALICE (in wonderland) appears in the Peace Concert Hall on April 21, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You