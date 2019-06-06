ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, BANDSTAND, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, More Coming to Charleston Gaillard Center

The Charleston Gaillard Center's exciting 2019-2020 Series Subscriptions are on sale now, featuring eight amazing shows including fresh from Broadway, the Tony Award winning Once On This Island and the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

These eight shows offer a world-class experience and include Chanticleer (November 1, 2019), Once On This Island (December 11, 2019), Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (January 14, 2020), Bandstand (January 31, 2020), VIVA MOMIX (March 7, 2020), The Play That Goes Wrong (March 31, 2020), Philharmonix (April 14, 2020), and Escape to Margaritaville (April 21, 2020).

The Series Subscription allows you to choose what you see, when you want to see it. This season, the Gaillard Center is offering more ways than ever before for you to choose the exact shows you want with a new Make Your Own Series Subscription. Choose four, six or eight shows and save up to 25% off of regular season, single ticket prices. That is a savings of up to $200 if you choose all eight shows! When you become a series subscriber, you'll also get the best seat choices and a discount in Café 95.

Series subscriptions can be purchased by phone at (843) 242-3099, online at gaillardcenter.org, or in person at the Ticket Office, 95 Calhoun Street. Ticket Office hours are Monday - Friday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Single tickets to these eight performances will go on sale in mid-July, with the final date to be announced.

The Charleston Gaillard Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to developing and operating a state-of-the-art performing arts center in downtown Charleston, SC. Opened in October 2015, its vision is to be a centerpiece of the Lowcountry, providing excellent year-round programming.

Subscriptions, memberships and donations from Gaillard Center patrons provide critical support for the Education Initiative which continues to provide arts education throughout the Lowcountry through live performances at the Gaillard Center and in-school workshops at 130+ schools to date.





