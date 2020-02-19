Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra Hull Added To Corona Concerts

Corona Concerts will return to the Peace Center's outdoor TD Stage in 2020, offering audiences an opportunity to discover new music while lounging by the Reedy River. Jake Shimabukuro and Sierra Hull have been added to the schedule, with more concerts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lawn tickets include general admission lawn seating. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Genevieve's tickets include lawn access, exclusive entry to the air-conditioned Genevieve's theater lounge, its balcony overlooking the Reedy River and the TD Stage, a full cash bar, an expanded menu for purchase and private restrooms.

An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro

Sunday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.; $30 lawn ticket, $50 Genevieve's ticket

Over the course of the past 15 years, Hawaiian-born Jake Shimabukuro has challenged and changed all notions of what is possible with a ukulele. He has virtually reinvented the four-string instrument, causing many to call him "the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele." Shimabukuro first came to the world's attention with his deeply beautiful and original take on George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" in a viral video that dominated YouTube in 2005. Albums such as Gently Weeps, Peace Love Ukulele, and Grand Ukulele topped the Billboard World Music Charts, and as a live performer, he became one of the hottest tickets around, headlining the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House.

Sierra Hull

With only four strings, Shimabukuro takes the ukulele to places no one has gone before and delivers performances around the world with an out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity, deep musicality and a natural entertainer's flair.

Saturday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m.; $25 lawn ticket, $45 Genevieve's ticket

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull hit more milestones in her early years than many musicians accomplish in a lifetime. After making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, the Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist played Carnegie Hall at age 12, then landed a deal with Rounder Records just a year later. Now 28-years-old, Hull's fourth full-length record, an elegantly inventive and endlessly captivating album called 25 Trips, will be released February 28.

Even as its songs continually shift in genre, encompassing everything from bluegrass to folk-pop to ethereal alt-rock, 25 Trips remains rooted in the sophisticated musicianship that Hull has cultivated almost her entire life. Hailing from the tiny Tennessee hamlet of Byrdstown, she made her Rounder debut with the 2008 album Secrets, and promptly garnered the first of many nominations for Mandolin Player of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards. In 2016, after a near-decade of consecutive nominations, Hull became the first woman to win the award - then claimed that prize again at the 2017 and 2018 IBMAs. Over the years, Hull has also maintained a rigorous touring schedule and has made occasional guest appearances with icons such as the Indigo Girls, Garth Brooks and Gillian Welch.

Tickets for both shows may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





