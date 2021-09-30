Glow Lyric Theatre​ Wins The American Prize In Musical Theater Performance, 2021

GLOW LYRIC THEATRE, Jenna and Christian Elser, directors, is the winner of The American Prize in Musical Theater Performance, 2021 for their production of "Hot Mikado".

GLOW LYRIC THEATRE was selected from applications reviewed recently from all across the United States. The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation's most comprehensive series of non-profit competitions in the musical and theater arts, unique in scope and structure, designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, ensembles and composers in the United States based on submitted recordings. The American Prize was founded in 2009 and is awarded annually in many areas of the performing arts. Applications for the 2022 contests are being accepted through September 14, 2021, with extensions available by email request. (theamericanprize.org)

Founded in 2009 by husband and wife team Jenna and Christian Elser, Glow Lyric Theatre is a professional vocal arts company producing opera, operetta and musical theatre in direct response to the social and political climate of South Carolina. Glow's annual Summer Festival Season welcomes over 100 artists and 5,000 audiences members to participate in innovative and thought-provoking productions. Glow's groundbreaking work includes a re-imaging of Gounod's Romèo et Juliette that sparked dialogue about the treatment of immigrants in the South. In 2019, Glow collaborated with Jasmine Road and Safe Harbor on Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Carmen, illuminating the effect of sex trafficking and domestic abuse on South Carolina women. New works devised include Armed, a performance responding to and reflecting on US gun violence, and Love is Love, a Valentine Cabaret created by and celebrating the LGBTQIA community.

