Centre Stage To Present 23rd Annual New Play Festival In November

Centre Stage will present the 23rd Annual New Play Festival from November 20–22, 2025, inviting audiences to experience tomorrow’s theatre today with staged readings of three new plays by emerging playwrights.

The annual event highlights bold storytelling and innovative voices from across the country, giving audiences a first look at works that could become the next major stage hits.

About the Festival

Selected from hundreds of submissions for their originality, theatricality, and emotional resonance, this year’s three finalist plays will be presented as professional staged readings, allowing audiences to discover new voices and provide feedback. Audience members are invited to vote for their favorite play, helping determine which work will receive a full production at Centre Stage in a future season.

The New Play Festival also features post-show discussions and opportunities to engage directly with the playwrights. The festival is free and open to the public, with performances scheduled Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. at Centre Stage, located at 501 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601.

The Finalist Plays

Chrysalis by Gwyneth Strope follows Mirage, a woman confronting memories of childhood trauma after an unwanted pregnancy, as she journeys through an imaginative mental landscape to face the fractured versions of her past self. The play explores healing and the power of self-reclamation.

Love Language of Origin by Michael P. Adams begins as a quirky rivalry between two adult spelling bee contestants and evolves into an offbeat romance. Through humor and heartbreak, the play examines love, ego, and ambition in the age of viral fame, showing how words can both connect and divide us.

The Snallygaster by Barry Wallace blends Appalachian folklore and modern suspense as a young writer uncovers haunting family secrets while researching his mountain heritage. The story examines memory, myth, and the dark truths hidden in storytelling.

Special Presentation

This year’s festival will include a special presentation by Centre Stage Playwright in Residence Bonnie Metzgar, an acclaimed playwright, director, and producer whose works have been staged nationwide. Metzgar will attend all readings, moderate post-show talkbacks, and mentor each of the finalists. On the final evening, she will present a staged reading from her own work, offering audiences a glimpse into a professional playwright’s creative process.

The New Play Festival is funded in part by the Metropolitan Arts Council, with support from the City of Greenville, BMW Manufacturing Company, and SEW Eurodrive.

About Centre Stage

Located in the heart of downtown Greenville, Centre Stage is a 285-seat professional theatre presenting a year-round lineup of plays, musicals, comedies, concerts, and special events. Since its founding, Centre Stage has championed local and emerging artists while serving as a vital part of the city’s thriving arts community. The theatre sits steps away from Main Street’s restaurants, the Peace Center, Falls Park on the Reedy River, and other cultural destinations.