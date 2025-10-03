Byrdie Wilson To Perform At Greenville Country Music Festival October 25

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising country artist Byrdie Wilson will make her Greenville Country Music Festival debut on Saturday, October 25, performing a full set at 4:30 PM on the CCNB Amphitheatre stage.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and high-energy shows, Wilson will perform fan favorites along with unreleased tracks from her upcoming 2026 project. The festival lineup also features Zach Top, Koe Wetzel, Travis Tritt, Jon Langston, Laci Kaye Booth, and more. Tickets are on sale now, with fans able to use promo code BYRDIE15 for 15% off.

To celebrate the occasion, Wilson is launching the “Byrd Watching” Giveaway, running October 17–24 at businesses across the Upstate. Fans can enter by submitting their name, email, and phone number into a decorative birdcage at each stop. Extra entries will be given to those who post photos on Instagram or Facebook stories tagging both the business and @byrdiewilsonmusic.

Confirmed stops include Cowboy Up on October 17 from 9:00 PM–1:00 AM, The Esso Club in Clemson on October 18, and Hampton Pinckney Porchfest in Greenville on October 19 at 2:45 PM (9 Pinckney Street). Wilson will also make surprise visits to The Slice Pizzeria and The Haven at M Studio, with details announced via social media. Three winners will receive two-day festival passes, with winners notified by October 23.

Born in New York and raised in South Carolina, Wilson’s journey to Nashville has been defined by resilience. Born with a cleft palate, she overcame early challenges through multiple surgeries and a passion for singing. She began vocal training with Celeste Simone and American Idol’s Michael Orland, producing her first songs in 2018 with Rob Arthur of the Peter Frampton Band. After a brief hiatus, she returned to music following the loss of her boyfriend in 2020 and has since become an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention through her work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Wilson’s breakout moment came with her single “Broadway,” which went viral on TikTok, followed by “Where My Roots Run,” “Keep On Truckin,” “Out the Bottle,” and “Over Me.” With more than 800K Spotify streams to date, she continues to make her mark on the country music scene while also serving as an ambassador for Operation Smile, supporting children worldwide who need cleft palate and cleft lip surgeries.

Don’t miss Byrdie Wilson’s electrifying performance at the Greenville Country Music Festival. For more information, visit www.byrdiewilson.com.