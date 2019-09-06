BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Peace Concert Hall Tickets Go On Sale Friday, Sept. 13

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will play eight performances in the Peace Concert Hall, Dec. 31, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020, as part of the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Tickets are $35-$95.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, Beautiful has a book by Tony Award nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.

FREE Peace Talk

Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 6 p.m.; Huguenot Mill

Open to all ticket holders, this free Peace Center supported community impact program will take a deep dive into the history, inspiration and people who bring this compelling story to life on stage. Register at peacecenter.org.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You