Greenville Theatre Announces Young Performers Initiative

Greenville Theatre is announcing a new young performers initiative, the Greenville Theatre Junior Players. The Junior Players will be a troupe of young performers between the ages of 10 - 15 who are interested in learning more about acting and what it takes to be a professional performer.

This will be an auditioned ensemble of young performers who will spend 12 weeks learning about many different aspects of performing including improvisation, auditioning, scene work, movement, voice, and backstage etiquette. The semester will culminate in a final showcase that will allow the students to utilize the skills they have learned in front of an audience.

"This class is an advanced acting course for kids so they can become leaders in theatre," says Carter Allen, a Greenville Theatre Resident Actor and Director of Education. "The curriculum and instruction is geared for kids who already have the basics and want to move on to the next step."

The troupe will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm in Magill Hall at Greenville Theatre and will be led by Resident Actor and Director of Education, Carter Allen. The cost for each semester will be $250 per student.

Fall Session is scheduled for September 3rd - November 21st and the Spring Session February 4th - April 30th.

Open auditions for the Fall semester will be held August 10th and 17th at 2:00 PM in Magill Hall (located at the rear of the theatre.)





