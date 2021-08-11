South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra Announces Auditions For 2021-22 Season

Would you like to audition for South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra's 2021-22 season? Find out how here!

The deadline to audition for the fall season is September 1.

Those who wish to audition should do the following:

1. Complete Audition Application Form prior to audition deadline

2. Email audition video to sbyso@sbyso.org prior to deadline. Video should include scale requirement for instrument + solo work (3 minutes max for solo; does not need accompaniment.)

SBYSO's annual tuition is $350 but will be prorated for those who join mid-season. The company is accepting audition videos throughout the season. Tuition will be prorated based on time that student is accepted.

Please make sure that video can be accessed by the following email addresses: sbyso@sbyso.org, robertwboardman@gmail.com, emilie.a.grondin@gmail.com.

Email sbyso@sbyso.org with any questions.

Learn more at https://sbyso.org/join/.