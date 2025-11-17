SESSIONS: A Culinary Playlist Comes to Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feinstein's Cabaret, inside The Hotel Carmichael, invites you to take part in a unique and delicious dinner on December 8. From 6 to 9 pm you will enjoy an inspired multi-course dinner where flavor and creativity play in perfect harmony.

Sessions: A Culinary Playlist is a thoughtfully curated multi-course dining experience where each dish celebrates creativity and flavor. Designed to inspire and delight, the menu combines unexpected ingredients, innovative techniques and artful presentation to create a harmonious culinary journey. Every course is a note in a flavorful composition, inviting guests to savor each bite as part of an unforgettable experience.

Nestled in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for the Performing Arts, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is an intimate live entertainment venue that blends world-class performances with an elevated dining experience. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the venue hosts up to five events weekly, offering an elegant yet inviting atmosphere where every seat feels like the best in the house. With a capacity of 133 in the main dining room and bar, plus an exclusive private dining room for up to 16 guests, Feinstein's delivers an unforgettable nightlife experience where music, culinary artistry, and ambiance come together seamlessly.

