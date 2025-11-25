Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael Reveals Holiday Lineup

Check out the full lineup of events here!
Lots of laughs are coming your way at Feinstein’s inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana, as well as a very festive line up of Holiday entertainment that you won’t want to miss. Performances will continue through the end of 2025. Check out the lineup below!
Saturday, November 29: Tim Wright & STEEL PETALS Tim Wright alongside vocalist Cat Federspeil and Jenn Moe, blending folk, indie, and Americana into a dynamic, acoustic sound
Friday, December 5: Celebrate the holidays with Indy Nights featuring Ryan Ahlwardt and XNC, a reunion of Straight No Chaser alumni, blending original songs and IU favorites with road stories and their signature humor -2 awesome shows
Saturday, December 6: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee and a Sinatra Christmas. Celebrate Sinatra & Christmas; they go together like mistletoe and mulled wine. Come out to enjoy both in this matinee and evening show, both presented by Don Farrell
Sunday, December 7: PRINCESS TEA -Prepare yourself for a magical luncheon with fairy tales brought to life
Saturday & Sunday, December 13 & 14: FRANC D'AMBROSIO - HOLIDAY CHEER IN CARMEL – join Frank as he joyously celebrates the music and magic of the holidays.
Thursday, December 18: ALL THE WAY FRANK: A SINATRA TRIBUTE presented by Don Farrell
Friday, December 19: HUMAN JUKEBOX with The Ahlwardts. Enjoy this holiday edition. An unforgettable night of music where you control the playlist
Monday, December 22: AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS WITH Tim Wright & STEEL PETALS Tim Wright alongside vocalist Cat Federspeil and Jenn Moe, blending folk, indie, and Americana into a dynamic, acoustic sound
Tuesday, December 23: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee and a Sinatra Christmas. Celebrate Sinatra & Christmas; they go together like mistletoe and mulled wine. Come out to enjoy both in this matinee and evening show, both presented by Don Farrell
Sunday, December 28: MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT: THE MOST WONDERFUL CRIME OF THE YEAR - an unforgettable evening as The MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY takes over. Immerse yourself in a thrilling experience where you become part of the mystery
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Videos