Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael Reveals Holiday Lineup

Lots of laughs are coming your way at Feinstein’s inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana, as well as a very festive line up of Holiday entertainment that you won’t want to miss. Performances will continue through the end of 2025. Check out the lineup below!

Upcoming Christmas Events

Saturday, November 29: Tim Wright & STEEL PETALS Tim Wright alongside vocalist Cat Federspeil and Jenn Moe, blending folk, indie, and Americana into a dynamic, acoustic sound

Friday, December 5: Celebrate the holidays with Indy Nights featuring Ryan Ahlwardt and XNC, a reunion of Straight No Chaser alumni, blending original songs and IU favorites with road stories and their signature humor -2 awesome shows

Saturday, December 6: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee and a Sinatra Christmas. Celebrate Sinatra & Christmas; they go together like mistletoe and mulled wine. Come out to enjoy both in this matinee and evening show, both presented by Don Farrell

Sunday, December 7: PRINCESS TEA -Prepare yourself for a magical luncheon with fairy tales brought to life

Saturday & Sunday, December 13 & 14: FRANC D'AMBROSIO - HOLIDAY CHEER IN CARMEL – join Frank as he joyously celebrates the music and magic of the holidays.

Thursday, December 18: ALL THE WAY FRANK: A SINATRA TRIBUTE presented by Don Farrell

Friday, December 19: HUMAN JUKEBOX with The Ahlwardts. Enjoy this holiday edition. An unforgettable night of music where you control the playlist

Monday, December 22: AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS WITH Tim Wright & STEEL PETALS Tim Wright alongside vocalist Cat Federspeil and Jenn Moe, blending folk, indie, and Americana into a dynamic, acoustic sound

Tuesday, December 23: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee and a Sinatra Christmas. Celebrate Sinatra & Christmas; they go together like mistletoe and mulled wine. Come out to enjoy both in this matinee and evening show, both presented by Don Farrell

Sunday, December 28: MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT: THE MOST WONDERFUL CRIME OF THE YEAR - an unforgettable evening as The MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY takes over. Immerse yourself in a thrilling experience where you become part of the mystery

