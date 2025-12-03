South Bend Symphony to Present Tchaikovsky's PATHETIQUE With Guest Clarinetist Anthony McGill

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present one of the most anticipated concerts of its Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 ("Pathétique") on Saturday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Led by Music Director Alastair Willis, the evening opens with Quinn Mason's Shine Time, a vibrant, propulsive work from one of America's most in-demand young composers. Mason's music, already making waves on major stages nationwide, sets an exhilarating tone for the night.

The program continues with the return of one of classical music's most celebrated artists: Anthony McGill, Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic. McGill performs Malek Jandali's Clarinet Concerto, an intensely expressive showpiece rooted in themes of resilience, humanity, and cultural memory. Hailed by The New York Times for his "trademark brilliance, penetrating sound, and rich character," McGill brings unmatched artistry to Jandali's gripping, emotionally charged score.

The evening culminates with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 ("Pathétique"), the composer's final completed work and one of the most profound statements in symphonic music. From sweeping passion to aching vulnerability, the Pathétique remains a cornerstone of the orchestral canon. This piece closes the program with a finale that continues to stun audiences more than a century after its premiere.

"Our second Masterworks features Tchaikovsky's passionate and soul-searching 6th Symphony, the last, and most personal major piece he ever composed," Music Director Alastair Willis says. "We are thrilled to welcome back composers Quinn Mason and Malek Jandali! The program begins with Quinn's bright showpiece Shine Time, and follows with Malek's magnificent and virtuosic Clarinet Concerto. Our soloist is the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, Anthony McGill."

