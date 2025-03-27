REEFER MADNESS Comes To IF Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cryptid Entertainment brings you the shocking story you need to see to keep America's morals intact. Tickets are now on sale for “Reefer Madness - The Musical,” running over three weekends this spring at IF Theatre in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District.

Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex, and violence.

“Reefer Madness - The Musical” is a highly stylized and satirical political commentary that will leave you wanting more. The addictive, clever musical numbers range from big, Broadway-style showstoppers to the Vegas-style “Listen to Jesus, Jimmy,” featuring J.C. Himself leading a chorus of angels.

Reefer Madness - The Musical”

April 25-27, May 2-4 and May 9-11, 2025

Friday & Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

Basile Theatre at IF, 719 E St. Clair St., Indianapolis

Tickets: $22 for general admission. Buy at the door or online at IndyFringe.org

WARNING: This production is an adult political satire recommended for audiences ages 18+.

