Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael Presents The Edwards Twins Next Month

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on October 16.

Sep. 06, 2022  

One of the most popular shows in Las Vegas is coming to Carmel on October 16, 2022, as Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael presents The Edwards Twins and their Ultimate Variety Show.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. on October 16. Tickets are available now.

Twin brothers Anthony and Eddie Edward are described as one of the country's premiere Celebrity Illusionists! Using the latest Hollywood grade makeup and prosthetics as well as the fashion designers of the stars themselves, they present a non-stop "parade of stars" on stage. From Cher and Dolly Parton, Elton John and Barbara Streisand, this talented duo has mastered the sights and sounds of some our most beloved performers.

Eddie was born in 1965 and raised in Burbank California with his identical twin brother Anthony. Both boys were fascinated with celebrities at a very early age. Living near the famous NBC TV studios in Burbank, they would sneak in and watch various TV shows being taped. At home, the brothers would then play together mimicking the stars and memorizing the skits from "The Sonny and Cher Show" "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Laugh In."

Since becoming professional entertainers, the brothers have been seen on The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Ellen and currently appear in the Netflix feature Kominsky Method with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The Edwards Twins also perform more than 250 shows each year around the world.





