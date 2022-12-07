CROSSROADS OF AMERICA: Composer Competition Announced At the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, January 8
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center invites audience members to vote for their favorite piece and select the composer who will write a commission for the Symphony!
Crossroads of America combines Hoosier talent with immersive visuals by Camilla Tassi to create the Symphony's inaugural composer competition! This second installment of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series Crossroads of America: Composer Competition on January 8, 2023, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center invites audience members to vote for their favorite piece and select the composer who will write a commission for the Symphony!
Earlier this year, the Symphony invited Indiana composers to submit a composition for a chamber orchestra. On November 1, Nathan Froebe, Tim Reinholz, Eric Saroian, and Michael Schelle advanced to the next level of the competition and the chance to write a piece for the Symphony to perform in the 2023-24 Season.
Opening the concert with Aaron Copland's Our Town encapsulates America's uninhibited values synonymous with rural life in the early 1940s.
The Symphony thanks Jack M. Champaigne for his support of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series. Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka proudly supports the 90th Season Guest Artists. This concert is sponsored by Carol and Craig Kapson.
HOW TO BUY TICKETS
ONLINE - www.performingarts.nd.edu/event/14869/crossroads-of-america
PHONE - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Box Office 574-631-2800 (Noon - 6 pm, Mon. - Fri.)
IN-PERSON - Visit our friends at the DeBartolo (100 Performing Arts Center
Notre Dame) during the times listed above or one hour before any performance.
To view the 2022-23 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org.
