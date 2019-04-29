Zimkitha Kumbaca Leads Returning FREEDOM Musical

Actress and musician Zimkitha Kumbaca is cast for the lead role of 'Phindile' in the musical play Freedom, which will be making a return to the South African State Theatre from 30th April to 2nd June 2019.

The Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Drama and Film Studies BTech graduate who hails from King Williams Town, will be starring alongside performers, Siphelele 'Pdot O' Mnyandu, Kabelo 'Bonafide Billi' Togoe, Otto Maidi and Thokozile Ndimande who premiered with the musical last year. Other new leads include Calvin Vorster, Kabelo Moremedi and Mckenzie Matome. Freedom is written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi. The musical has eight nominations in the upcoming Naledi Theatre Awards.

Kumbaca's character of Phindile portrays a courageous TUT student and leader of the Fees Must Fall movement who fights for the rights of her people. Having been solely raised and supported by her grandmother in KZN, her journey through university is not a smooth one. During her academic years, she is forced to date older rich men to survive at the campus. She gets raped by her boyfriend and becomes vilified by society and the justice system.

"I feel overwhelmingly blessed to have been considered for this ground-breaking role that speaks directly to the times and lives of young black women in leadership. The role is challenging, awesome and meaningful. It confronts me as an actress, musician and as a person. Audiences can expect authentic powerful storytelling and performances through a wonderful production. In the same breath expect the unexpected!" Commented Kumbaca on her new role.

Her first professional acting gig was a lead role in Have You Seen Zandile? directed by Kakanyo Pilane at the State Theatre in 2011. Followed by another lead role in So What's New? directed by award-winning director Princess Mhlongo at The Market Theatre, which earned her a nomination for best newcomer at the Naledi Awards in 2012. Her musical theatre debut was with Divas of Kofifi which also showcased at The Market Theatre.

She is also familiar on the small screens for her lead role in the SAFTA award-winning Etv series Matatiele, which was her television debut. She also starred in an International feature film Beautifully Broken, and a four-part series Emjindini on SABC1. She is currently starring in Mojalove Tv's telenovela, Hope (as Joyce Masondo) that has 6 SAFTA nominations.

Freedom will play daily from Tuesdays to Sundays. The times are available on Webtickets.

Previews: 30 April to 4 May

Opening: 5 May 2019, 15:00

Tickets: R100-R300 at Webtickets online and Pick n Pay stores nationwide.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You