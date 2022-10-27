WOMEN OF ROCK - UNLEASHED Comes to The Drama Factory Next Month

Women of Rock pays tribute to the the talented, strong, independent, and amazing women of rock music over the last 60 years. From Janis to Alannis, Patti Smith to Pink, and Blondie to the Bangles. In classic rock, blues rock, glam rock, country rock, R&B, dance and pop, women have been at the forefront of music alongside the boys! Women of Rock moves between decades from the 60's till the 2000's highlighting as many fabulous women as we can fit into one show! Women of Rock's songs and energy will make you want to dance and sing all night long.

RockSteady is a 5-piece rock band. Sharyn Seidel-Kometz on lead vocals, delivers her songs with strength and passion, and engages all night with her audience in a way that will make you want to sing along. Pam Levesque on keyboards, delivers astonishing vocals, often causing her audience to jaw-drop! On Lead Guitar, Josh Buchalter will blow your mind with his technical skill and showmanship, and the Rhythm section with Colin Plit on Bass and Damian Rijkers on Drums will ensure that you toe-tap all night long! Not a show to be missed!

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/WOR22