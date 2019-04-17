The 2019 Ellerman Sessions Announces Lineup

Ellerman House is excited to announce that Ellerman Sessions are back this year by popular demand. The 2019 Ellerman Sessions line-up is filled with South Africa's finest music talent, who will rock guests with their music and humor them with their storytelling.



Set in the sophisticated elegance of the Ellerman House Wine Gallery, guests will have an exclusive insight into the world of these musicians, as they reveal the inspiration behind their songs and take the audience on a voyage of their journey to now. While these music legends regale poignant memories between rip-roaring sets, the Ellerman House chefs can be found backstage curating a gastronomic experience. Culinary star Chef Peter Tempelhoff, one of South Africa's best and most innovative chefs, will expertly add to the night's delicious journey from behind-the-scenes. Each element of the evening is naturally paired with South Africa's finest wine selection to keep the festivities flowing.



"Ellerman House has always celebrated talented South Africans and collectively with our passion for creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, The Ellerman Sessions were envisioned. We look forward to enjoying these incredible stories with our guests", says General Manager, Paul Bruce-Brand.



Ellerman Sessions are exclusive to guests of Ellerman House and tickets are limited. For a closer look at Ellerman Sessions and what is to come again this year, please click here.





2019 Program:

Arno Carstens - May 23

Platinum selling singer-songwriter and front man for cult rock band Springbok Nude Girls, Arno Carstens has released multiple albums, with a string of successful singles and awards including "Best Rock Album", "Best Alternative Album" and "Song of the Year". He has toured with INXS, U2 and the Rolling Stones and performed internationally at Glastonbury, Hard Rock Calling and VFestival. He's been called "the godfather of South African rock" by Mail & Guardian and Sunday Times have hailed him as "one of the most prolific songwriters and performers of our time".



Jack Parow - June 27

Zander Tyler, Afrikaans rapper now famously know as Jack Parow, "pirate of the caravan park", has headlined at major festivals in South Africa and performed to sold-out shows internationally. Originally he studied to be a mechanic, but had to take jobs like packing fish in Cape Town harbour and allocating graves for the Cemetery Division of the Cape Town municipality to support his rap habit - in more recent years he has opened for rap legends, Eminem and Snoop Lion. Fans across the globe are learning Afrikaans because they love his music and vibe, solid proof that Parow is world class.



Prime Circle - July 25

Since their debut in 2002, Prime Circle have been one of the most celebrated rock acts in South African history. The band has toured extensively, performing at several major international festivals over the course of their 17-year career, and have been honoured with numerous South African music awards and celebrated chart topping hits. Prime Circle has demonstrated unmatched staying power with a dynamic sound that continues to evolve. Its success can be attributed to the fact that its members constantly challenge themselves while exploring new geographical and musical horizons.



Majozi - August 29

Majozi is a proudly South African musician from the coastal city of Durban who wears his heart on his sleeve. In 2017, he received a SAMA nomination for Best Adult Contemporary Album, for 'Fire', a massive radio hit. He is refreshingly sincere and crafts heartfelt songs that artfully portray his uplifting perspective on the world around him. He plays the guitar, keys and drums and while his latest music is heading in a new direction sonically, his songs still feature heart and vulnerability, and anyone who is still figuring out life and love - which is pretty much everyone - will be able to identify with them.



Zolani Mahola - September 26

Zolani, South African singer and actor, has been the lead singer of the popular music group Freshlyground, since 2002. To date, Freshlyground has opened for BB King, Hugh Masekela, Vusi Mahlasela and Robbie Williams and has shared stages with legends such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Johnny Clegg to name but a few. The Sunday Times described Zolani as "one of South Africa's best and most inspiring young singers". Among various music awards, Zolani has also been honoured as an icon at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2011. Zolani is currently working on her debut solo album which is set to be released in 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories