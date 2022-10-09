Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE REVIVAL: A TRIBUTE TO CAT STEVENS & RODRIGUEZ to Play The Drama Factory This Month

The performance will take place on Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm.

Oct. 09, 2022  

THE REVIVAL: A TRIBUTE TO Cat Stevens & RODRIGUEZ will play The Drama Factory on Thursday, October 20nd at 7:30pm.

About THE REVIVAL: A TRIBUTE TO Cat Stevens & RODRIGUEZ

Gareth James brings you "THE REVIVAL - A Tribute to Cat Stevens & Rodriguez"

When you hear the music of these legendary artists, you get a feeling of nostalgia. This tribute is designed to make you feel exactly that. A show that will feature the hits, namely: Cat Stevens - "Wild World", "Father & Son", "Moon Shadow", " and Rodriguez - "Sugarman", "I Wonder", "Rich Folks Hoax" and many more.

The band consists of Gareth James on Acoustic Guitar and Vocals and Tyrone Marinus on Guitars and Vocals. Both these talented artists are huge fans of Cat Stevens and Rodriguez and intend on bringing you the best Revival Show to hit SA.

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/muc2210

Drama Factory
10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park
Strand, Western Cape, South Africa
Tel: 073 215 2290





