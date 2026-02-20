THE OPERA SINGER Comes to Theatre on the Square

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After garnering rave reviews at Cape Town's Baxter Theatre, THE OPERA SINGER will soon be opening at Theatre on the Square in Sandton. Starring leading SA actress, Fiona Ramsay and honey-voiced Owain Rhys-Davies, this new production, written and directed by Janna Ramos-Violante, should be a highlight on the Gauteng theatre calendar.

The production is a deceptively filmic theatrical immersive experience into the world of a creative spirit, a life dedicated to a craft and to perfection. The script grapples with the notion of celebrity, commitment and choices the impact on the emotional arc of an artist's life. An examination of a life devoted to an art form, the demands, the sacrifice and the damage.

A journalist meets the opera singer – the encounter compels him to seek an interview, and the play examines her quixotic and singular personality, her wit, her guarded secrets and her deep trauma. It reveals a highly intriguing enigmatic figure living with the creature she has created to cope with a huge talent, profound lack of self-worth and desperate loneliness.

Despite the insights into her life, the play crackles with wit and the wry philosophy on the human condition. The effects of immense talent on other individuals – the responsibility of talent and the inevitable toll that talent can unleash on the artist.

VENUE: Theatre on The Square

DATES: 12 -26 March 2026