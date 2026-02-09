Royal Countess Zingara Extends Season, Adds New Acts in Cape Town

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating her 100th show and a sold out festive season at the plush Spiegeltent at Century City, The Royal Countess Zingara has announced the addition of a new international act to the show lineup, and opened bookings into May 2026 by popular demand.

Joining the exceptional cast of La Dolce Royal will be Jonny Grundy and Manuel Artino (pictured) from England and Sicily respectively, whose aerial acts blend strength, precision and exquisite artistry. Before working in circus, both enjoyed stellar careers as professional dancers and they bring this depth of performance experience into every aerial routine. Jonny trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (BA Hons), while Manuel studied with Les Ballets Company and Gravity Circus. Their combined career highlights include International Circus China, Ohlala with Schuhbeck's Teatro, Rome Opera Theatre, pop artists LMFAO and Kelis, Le Haggis Spiegeltent cabaret, international cruise liners, and Italian television appearances on Tu Si Que Vales and Amici.

Conceived by uber creative Richard Griffin and directed by Craig Leo and Valentina Leo, La Dolce Royal is a sumptuous collision of nostalgia and revelation — where the beloved magic of Zingara meets bold new imagination, interwoven with daring, devotion and joy. Beneath the velvet canopy, the production unfolds like a sacred ceremony: time elongates, senses bloom and sound, texture and light conspire to dissolve the ordinary, drawing audiences into a realm where wonder reigns supreme. Guided by the enigmatic Timekeeper and welcomed by the Weeping Woman — whose sorrow blossoms into elation — guests drift through a sequence of awe-inducing encounters that exquisitely blur the line between spectator and participant.

Beyond the theatrical spectacle, Zingara remains renowned for its superb hospitality. From the moment guests step into the eclectic foyer to their final reverie within the iconic mirrored Spiegeltent, they are enveloped in a richly sensorial experience, crowned by glorious cuisine worthy of the Countess herself.

At its heart, La Dolce Royal carries a timeless message — a love letter to the human spirit and a gentle command to hold fast to beauty, to hope and to one another. As the Countess steps fully into the light, she invites audiences to remember how wonder feels: to stand at the threshold of the surreal and dance there, together. Here, universal love and joy are not abstract ideals, but living forces — embodied, shared and celebrated nightly by one and all.

La Dolce Royal runs Tuesdays to Sundays until May 2026 at Century City before heading to Johannesburg where she opens in June 2026. Gates open at 6pm and the show begins at 8pm. Tickets start at R1,260 per person, including a welcome drink, a four-course feast and the full Zingara show experience. A range of bespoke and exclusive hosting options is also available — from elegant Private Lounges and the Aperol Garden to the coveted Royal Balconies with panoramic views and elevated stage tables.