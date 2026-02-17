PET-FRIENDLY To Play The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pet-Friendly, a 60-minute comedy written by Mike van Graan and performed by Marty Kintu, will be presented by MVG Productions at The Drama Factory in Strand, Western Cape.

The piece uses stand-up comedy techniques to explore the role pets play in contemporary family life, while employing satire to comment on broader social issues. Through humor centered on dogs—and cats, on their own terms—the show reflects on human relationships and social dynamics.

Marty Kintu, a UCT-trained actor, performs the solo work. A graduate of the University of Cape Town where he majored in drama and acting, Kintu has appeared in productions directed by Janice Honeyman, Clare Stopford, and Mdu Kweyama. He most recently performed in The Life and Times of Michael K, directed by Lara Foot, and previously appeared in two works by van Graan: The New Abnormal, directed by Rob van Vuuren, and the trilogy When Swallows Cry, directed by Lesedi Job. Kintu has also appeared in film and television and is an experienced puppeteer.

Mike van Graan is a Cape Town-based playwright and producer with 41 plays to his credit. His work frequently engages both personal and political themes. He previously served as Coordinator of the Sustaining Theatre and Dance (STAND) Foundation, supporting the South African theatre and dance sector during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the recipient of the 2018 Swedish Hiroshima Prize for Peace and Culture and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Pretoria in recognition of his contributions as a playwright and cultural activist.

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, 25 February at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 26 February at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are R180.