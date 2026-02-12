Alan Committie Brings New Solo Show AV-A-LAUGH-TA to Montecasino in March 2026

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Much loved South African comedian, Alan Committie, will return to Jozi in his 28th brand new solo show – AV-A-LAUGH-TA; stand-up comedy to keep the blues away!

Written and performed by Alan Committie with Direction by Christopher Weare, AVALAUGHTA will be on stage at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 20th March – 12th April 2026.

Does everything and everyone feel completely alien? How often in a day do we scream “stop the world, I wanna get off” or “Nothing on earth makes sense” or “ stop acting from uranus”…. Forget AVATAR…. Sit back, relax and AVA-LAUGH…ta!

Committie is back at Montecasino with some all-new routines and laughs to help us through this Easter period.

This all-new solo show features his usual witty wordplay, fast paced japes and jibes, madcap physical hi-jinx and a comic look at events and madnesses from 2025….

Topics include: passport photo madness; the top and tail of weddings and funerals; audiobooks gone wrong; musical theatre escapes; Italian bus journeys and password pressures...PLUS Committie recreates the 12 best minutes of the 1997 hit movie TITANIC to end the show!

Of course, no matter how extraterrestial it all feels, there is always room for a flipchart mindmap…..

Committie is delighted to be returning to Jozi – his second home – to bring some much needed relief to the stresses of life: “Right now, we need be gathering in groups of giggles, guffaws and belly laughs. It's the perfect way to remind us of our humanity and connection”

In space, nobody can hear you scream (with laughter) but at Montecasino it's compulsory to cackle as loud as possible….

AV-A-LAUGH-TA is on stage at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 20th March – 12th April. Performances are Wednesdays – Fridays at 19h30, Saturdays at 16h00 & 19h30, Sundays at 15h00 & 18h00.