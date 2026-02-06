Jonathan Roxmouth To Return To Theatre On The Bay With KEY CHANGE – MY FAVOURITE PIANISTS

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jonathan Roxmouth will return to Theatre On The Bay with KEY CHANGE – MY FAVOURITE PIANISTS, a concert celebrating influential piano-driven artists. The production features Roxmouth backed by a live band and highlights music spanning rock, pop, and classical crossover styles. Performances will take place in Cape Town during March.

In the concert, Roxmouth reflects on piano-based performers who have influenced his musical development across different stages of his life. The program includes music associated with artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Elton John, and Billy Joel, alongside pianists and composers including Liberace, Richard Clayderman, and David Foster. The setlist also draws from the work of singer-songwriters such as Carole King, Burt Bacharach, and Freddie Mercury.

Roxmouth will be accompanied by a five-piece band featuring Kieran Woolmington on guitar, Cole Matthews on bass, Lindzi Moore on cello, Stef Lawrence on drums, and Michael Wilson-Trollip on keyboard. The performance runs approximately two hours, including an interval.

Ticket prices range from R250 to R400. There is no age restriction for the production.