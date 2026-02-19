Cape Town Opera and City of Cape Town to Offer Free Community Concerts

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cape Town Opera, in association with the City of Cape Town's Community, Arts and Culture Development Department, will host three free concerts in Bothasig, Langa and Fish Hoek next week, giving residents the opportunity to experience the dramatic art and beauty of opera. The repertoire is diverse and includes Opera, Classical, Musical Theatre, African Traditional, and Gospel music.

Opera in your Neighbourhood brings live operatic performance into community spaces across Cape Town, creating meaningful, local encounters with the art form in venues people know and use every day.

In the past these community concerts have brought immense joy and inspiration to audiences across the city, resonating with people of all ages.

Given this positive reception, the initiative is being expanded to enable broader access to Cape Town's cultural life.

The Cape Town Opera Vocal Ensemble, which consists of 18 members and a chorus master, will present three concerts next week, offering audiences the chance to experience the power of live opera right on their doorstep.

‘Opera is a uniquely powerful art form that combines music, drama visual art and dance. It is often viewed as inaccessible, but through Opera in Your Neighbourhood we bring the opera to communities. The City is proud to support this initiative as it gives residents an opportunity to attend a concert and be immersed in this rich cultural art form,' said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham.

The concerts are open to residents of all ages, are free of charge and will take place at the Langa Civic Centre on 26 February at 12:00, the Bothasig Community Hall on 27 February at 18:00 and the Fish Hoek Community Hall on 28 February at 12:00.

While access is free, those wishing to attend should please secure their seats in advance by sending their RSVPs to ArtsandCulture.GIA@capetown.gov.za.