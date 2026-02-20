Cape Town Opera to Introduce Toddlers to OPERA BLOCKS: UNDER THE SEA

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From 26 to 31 March 2026, Cape Town Opera (CTO) will present Opera Blocks: Under the Sea, an immersive theatrical experience created especially for babies and toddlers aged 0–5. Written, choreographed and directed by Elizma Badenhorst, the production will be presented at libraries across Cape Town and will also travel to the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) from 1 to 3 April 2026.

Presented with relaxed, child-friendly etiquette, young audiences are free to wander, engaging with the performance in their own way and at their own pace. This playful 45-minute production invites children into a welcoming world of music and theatre, where curiosity is encouraged through tactile props and costumes with removable elements. Performers create a warm, responsive and secure environment throughout the experience.

Performed by members of CTO's Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme and Vocal Ensemble accompanied by CTO's Nathan Lewis on keyboard, Opera Blocks: Under the Sea blends live singing with imaginative storytelling, movement and colourful design. Conceived as a fully sensory experience, the production gives children their first taste of opera, coupled with varied sounds, colours and rhythms.

The Opera Blocks series aims to spark early curiosity in opera and classical music, offering families a welcoming alternative to traditional theatre spaces. Introduced by CTO Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar, the themed series has become a signature early-years programme, making live vocal performance accessible to very young audiences. Its inclusive, relaxed approach provides many children and caregivers with a joyful first encounter with opera.

All performances begin at 1pm and take place as follows: 26 March at the Gugulethu Library, 27 March at the Bellville Library, 28 March at the Retreat Library, 30 March at the Milnerton Library, and 31 March at the Sea Point Library. Entry is free, but advance registration via Webtickets is required.