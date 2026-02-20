Die Centurion Teater Unveils HAIRSPRAY And More for 2026 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scenario Productions has announced its 2026 theatre season at Die Centurion Teater under the banner “Dreaming Bigger, Continuing the Magic — World-Class Theatre in the Heart of the Community.”

The season includes large-scale musicals, youth productions, family theatre, and nationally touring original works, anchored by HAIRSPRAY – THE BROADWAY MUSICAL and PETER PAN JR.

Executive Producer Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe said the 2026 season reflects the company’s goal of expanding production scale while continuing to develop emerging artists and audiences.

HAIRSPRAY – THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

October 23 – November 7, 2026

Scenario Productions will stage Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater for the first time in more than a decade. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the musical follows Tracy Turnblad as she challenges social barriers through dance and television. The creative team reunites following recent productions of Cabaret and Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Casting will be announced in July 2026.

PETER PAN JR.

Auditions: March 21, 2026

Performances: August 13 – 15, 2026

Presented as Scenario’s annual youth production, Peter Pan Jr. will feature performers from Scenario Youth. Open auditions for Grades 4–12 will take place March 21, with registration opening February 23 via scenarioproductions.co.za.

DIE AVONTURE VAN PINOCCHIO

March 28 & 31, 2026

Return Season: July 10 – 11, 2026

This Afrikaans stage adaptation of Pinocchio follows Gepetto’s wooden puppet on a journey of transformation. The production continues Scenario’s focus on Afrikaans family theatre.

HANSEL & GRETEL

April 1 – 2, 2026

Return Season: July 3 – 4, 2026

This reimagined version of the fairytale introduces a contemporary twist, centering on a coveted secret recipe. The production is designed for family audiences.

Touring Productions

Scenario’s original Afrikaans production INGRID – ’N VLAM IN DIE SNEEU will continue its national tour in 2026, with confirmed appearances at Oppiwater Kunstefees and the Clarence Arts Festival. Additional dates will be announced.

In partnership with the ATKV, Scenario will also tour B IS VIR BOELIE, an educational production addressing bullying, to schools nationwide and at Innibos Kunstefees.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2026 productions go on sale February 20, 2026. Bookings are available via centurionteater.co.za and scenarioproductions.co.za.