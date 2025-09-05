THE LONG WAY HOME Comes to Milnerton Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Milnerton Players will present The Long Way Home, an original, South African, jukebox musical that promises to take audiences on a global journey of rhythm, discovery, and heart.

Opening on 27 September 2025 and running until 11 October 2025, this vibrant new production will transform the Milnerton Playhouse Theatre into a crossroads of music and emotion.

Created and written by musical director Tersia Harley and Hema Maskowitz, directed by Philippa van Ryneveld in her directorial debut. The Long Way Home follows the journey of Alex, a young musician from Cape Town who leaves his home in search of fame and purpose. His travels take him through the streets of Rio, into the heart of New Orleans, and across continents — chasing dreams that slowly unravel through heartbreak, betrayal, and longing. But as he learns, sometimes it's the journey — not the destination — that truly defines us.

“The story is bold, it's beautiful, and it carries a heartbeat that's unmistakably ours. At its core, music pulses through every moment, grounding us in memory and rhythm—it is the heartbeat of our home, the sound of belonging. I feel incredibly honoured to direct this exciting new show, and I hope to bring it to life in a way that leaves audiences just as uplifted, moved, and inspired as I have been” – Director Philippa van Ryneveld

A specially curated mix of well-loved songs with local flavour weaves together the soundscapes from around the world into a uniquely South African musical. High energy underlines the performances and the sheer exuberance of the cast is infectious and foot tapping. With a live band, diverse, new young talent, and contributions from the Iminqweno Yethu Choir, a community choir based in Dunoon, and schools, The Long Way Home is more than just a performance — it's a community celebration of heritage, music, and hope.