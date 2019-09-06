THE EPICENE BUTCHER AND OTHER STORIES FOR CONSENTING ADULTS Comes to The Drama Factory

The international cult hit The Epicene Butcher comes to The Drama Factory - the first time this beloved show has been seen on SA soil in five years. Performed over 400 times around the world, the much awarded and much loved cult show introduced South Africa to Jemma Kahn and her unique theatre style.

Come and see the deployment of a 12th Century Japanese Buddhist story-telling tradition known as kamishibai to tell 7 startling pop stories. The show is a mash-up of manga, sex, gothic horror and mainstream popular culture using hand-drawn illustrations and luscious narration.

The Epicene Butcher was the first collaboration between three people who have gone on to great success. John Trengove (director) is best known for his film The Wound (2017) for which he won the coveted First Feature Award at the London Film Festival, among many others. Writer Gwydion Beynon is the creator of South Africa's most popular TV dramas and telenovellas including The Queen, The River and The Herd, with numerous SAFTAs to his name. Jemma Kahn won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Theatre in 2018. The trio continue to be great friends as they conquer the industries of film, television and theatre.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Kahn1901.





