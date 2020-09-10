THE 70s VS 80s TRIBUTE Comes to The Drama Factory

The '70s Vs '80s Tribute is a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique.

"The '70s Vs '80s Tribute" A brand new show from James Marais and Monique Cassells. This pair are renowned for their "Oldies But Goldies" and "From Memphis To Las Vegas: Elvis Presley Tribute" shows, both of which they presented at The Drama Factory to sold-out audiences towards the end of 2019.

Just as with their previous shows, "The '70s Vs '80s Tribute" is a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout. The show celebrates some great artists and songs from these two dynamic and musically diverse decades.

James, renowned as the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in South Africa, and who has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, "Noot Vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette", as well as Kyknet's "Jou Show", presented by Emo Adams, displays his versatility with songs by legendary artists such as Cliff Richard ("Devil Woman"), Chris de Burgh ("Lady In Red"), Neil Diamond ("I Am I Said"), Bruce Springsteen ("Dancing In The Dark") and Tom Jones ("Kiss").

Monique, who has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, continues to showcase her versatility with tributes to greats including the Carpenters ("We've Only Just Begun"), ABBA ("Mamma Mia"), Bryan Adams ("Summer of '69), Queen ("We Are The Champions") and Tina Turner ("The Best"). Monique made her television debut on SABC 2's "Musiek Roulette" in May 2018.

James and Monique are a powerful duo and perform some memorable duets in the show, putting their own spin on songs by artists such as the Doobie Brothers ("Long Train Running"), Smokie ("Needles And Pins"), Creedence Clearwater Revival ("Who'll Stop The Rain?"), Billy Joel ("You May Be Right") and Elton John ("Crocodile Rock").

