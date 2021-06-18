Steve Ashley Will Perform a Tribute To Tom Jones & Friends at The Drama Factory Next Weekend

Steve Ashley is 'burnin' down the house' with the ultimate Tom Jones & Fiends Show! Renowned and respected for his rich vocal power, unique style, dynamic stage personality, surreal humour and flamboyant theatrical performances, Steve Ashley possesses a singing style, appearance and voice strikingly similar to that of Sir Tom Jones. Steve has also appeared on the "Noot vir Noot" television programme and their road show, performing the music of Tom Jones.

Steve Ashley's Tribute to "Tom Jones & Friends" is an entertaining act, covering decades of hits of Tom Jones and friends: Engelbert Humperdink, Elvis, Michael Bolton, Neil Diamond and a few more surprises.

Some of the smash hits of these celebrated icons that his audience can look forward to, include:

Green Green Grass of Home, Help Yourself, It's not Unusual, What's new Pussycat, Love me Tonight, Sexbomb, I'll never fall in love again, Delilah, I who have nothing (Tom Jones), Man without Love, Please Release Me, Last Waltz (Engelbert Humperdink), When I'm Back on my feet again (Michael Bolton), Suspicious Minds (Elvis) & I am I said (Neil Diamond), Till & more.

"Steve Ashley raised the roof of The Boardwalk Casino (PE) and Guild Theatre (East London) and then brought it down again with his stunning performance, singing Tom Jones' hits in the same style as the Welshman".

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Music2107.