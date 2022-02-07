Star-Studded Ensemble Celebrates Summer With A New South African Composition

Less than a month after the launch of the Cape Chamber Music Collective in and around Cape Town, the collective has assembled a star-studded ensemble to premiere another new South African composition at five concerts in Cape Town and the Boland.

The CCMC, a registered non-profit organisation, consist of musicians, ranging from young students to professionals, doing performances in a way that is approachable and informative to all audiences.

The names of the six musicians for these concerts reads like the Who's Who of the Cape's music scene. They are television presenter and soprano, Lynelle Kenned, acclaimed flautist and lecturer, Liesl Stoltz, oboist, Joshua Frank, clarinettist and overall winner of the 2016 National Youth Music Competition, Cameron Williams, French horn player Shannon Thebus and resident conductor of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) Brandon Phillips on bassoon.

These concerts take place as follows:

*Stellenbosch, Friday 11 February at 19:00 at the Endler Hall as part of the popular

Endler Concert Series.

*Wellington, Saturday 12 February 2022 at 16:00 and 19:00 at the Old Tannery.

*Bellville, Sunday 13 February 2022 at 15:30 at High School DF Malan in collaboration

with the Rainbow Exchange.

*Rondebosch, Tuesday 15 February at 19:00 at the Baxter in collaboration with the

South African College of Music and the Cape Town Concert Series.

The CCMC commissioned South African composer and foremost jazz musician, Paul Hamner, to compose a new work specifically for this ensemble. The piece is a set of miniatures based on South African folk tunes and poetry. It is a colourful addition to the balmy selection of music for the series.

Titled, Summer Nights, the concert programme includes Summer Music for Wind Quintet by American composer, Samuel Barber, the new Hamner commissioned work and Les Nuits d'Eté (Summer Nights) by Hector Berlioz.

Tickets range from R120 to R150. All tickets include some refreshments and beer at the Old Tannery and can be booked on Quicket via the CCMC website at www.capechambercollective.com.

"The positive response to our inauguration concert series and reaction to the commissioned work by Matthijs van Dijk spurred the collective on to broaden the exposure to South African composers," says Graham du Plessis, spokesman of the CCMC.