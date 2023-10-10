South African Sensation Fagrie Isaacs to Present Luther Vandross Tribute Show in Johannesburg

After wowing audiences around South Africa, Cape Town-born singing sensation Fagrie Isaacs is ready to show Johannesburg audiences at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City why he is known as one of the best revered Luther Vandross tribute acts.

"The show brings to life some of Luther's greatest hits, including fan favourites such as Never Too Much, Always and Forever, Dance with my Father, Power of Love, Evergreen and many more.

"We will be taking audiences on a musical journey like no other in true Luther Vandross fashion. Because I have been a fan for many years, I can't wait to share my vision of the Luther Vandross experience with the audience," says Isaacs who will be performing on December 30 in the City of Gold.

With almost 36 years of experience entertaining audiences across the world, Isaacs (41) who was born and raised in Strandfontein, kicked off the show, Here and Now, in Cape Town.

Due to the popular demand from his supportive fans in SA as well as his incredible stage presence and soulful voice, Isaacs has chosen to kick off the National Tour this December in Johannesburg.

"I have the pleasure of bringing the very talented Andrea Fortuin, Anslin Gysman, Jade Engelbrecht and Samantha Hendricks as well as my amazing band, along with me," he added saying that the Johannesburg concert held a special place in his heart.

"I have many (social media) followers from across the country, and I have had the pleasure of performing in most of the country over the last year, but my beautiful people in Johannesburg have yet to see me perform live.

"In my line of work, I do not have many firsts left to experience, but I am so happy to say that this will be a first for me. It will also be the first for the Johannesburg audiences whose support has been amazing since I started on this journey," he said.

Isaacs' love for Vandross was instilled in childhood, "I was sleeping over at my uncle's place and my cousin came home with a new CD that he had purchased, he immediately played Impossible Dream and I remember it made me feel something that no other song has ever done. I was not sure whether it was the silky tone that he projected or the magical arrangement of the music but something about that had touched my soul and it has never left until this day. That CD was on repeat for many months thereafter," he reminisces.

Isaacs started his onstage journey at the age of six when he was the lead vocalist for his school choir. He later joined the popular Cape Town boy band, The Boyz, and was their lead singer for many years, before honing his skills as a Luther Vandross tribute act.

"I love the fact that so many people share the same love for this amazing artist with me. People often come to me after the show and will say things like; 'Luther is smiling down on you, you did him proud. You sound just like Luther. When I close my eyes, I swear I'm listening to Luther himself', I find it very rewarding that the audience feels that I can do justice to the icon that was Luther Vandross," he said.

ABOUT FAGRIE ISAACS

● Fagrie Isaacs started his musical journey at the age of six when he was the lead vocalist for his school choir. His love for music encouraged him to sing whenever and wherever he could and started a family group performing in various musical productions.

● He later joined Cape Town's biggest and most loved boy band The Boyz and was their lead singer for many years. The album called Getting Ready for the Party was released in 2010, for the World Cup 2010 in South Africa, this led to Fagrie being the lead male vocalist for the production of the Cape Carnival album.

● In local productions, Fagrie (with The Boyz) performed at the 2014 Music Alla Kaap and 2017 Rocking the City, an Alistair Isobel Production.

● As a solo artist, he featured in quite a few local music productions in the Mother City. In 2014, he started his own events production company, Fi6 Events & Projects, producing sold-out events like FabuSolo featuring band artists who went solo and in 2015 - 2018 productions like FabuSOUL featuring artists and band members, included artists like The Rockets.

● Fagrie is also one of the three voices of the soulful trio with Nur Abrahams and Tye Platinum called SoulCut3 and had successful runs at Baxter Theatre, Roxy Revue bar as well as at the Divos 2017 with artists like Garth Taylor, Loyiso, Danny K, Lloyd Cele (Supreme3) at the Grand Arena.

● He was also the lead singer in his Islamic Gospel band called Unity and has performed nationally and was the headline act for 5 years at the Al Ansaar Souk at the Durban ICC which is the biggest souk in the Southern Hemisphere hosting over 350,000 people in 6 days. UNITY has also toured the UK after releasing their debut album called In Love and War where he wrote and composed most of the songs featured on the album, Listen to Oceans Apart.

● Fagrie also has a passion for the Malay choirs and is a Solo and Nederlands singer in the Malay choirs. The group Cape Malay Stars was invited to perform in New York at the iconic Carnegie Hall at the South African Ubuntu Festival in 2014.

● Part of his diverse culture and passion for music has him the TOP prize winner for the Coon song item boasting a whopping 19 first prize awards, the highest record ever.

● With almost 35 years of experience entertaining audiences across the world, the stage has become his playground with an incredible stage presence and soulful voice he captures his audience so easily. His musical delivery, dynamic vocal ability, and range make Fagrie Isaacs an artist to take note of. Fagrie is currently managed by Simplified Management & Events (SME) and their journey together marks the beginning of bigger things yet to come.