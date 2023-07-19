Second Women's Month Festival at the Drama Factory Celebrates South African Stories Through Music, Comedy, and Drama

Celebrating South African women through music, comedy and drama, the second Women’s Month Festival – Your Voice, Your Stage runs at The Drama Factory from 9 to 20 August.

Presented by The Drama Factory and F Creations, the Women’s Month Festival – Your Voice, Your Stage highlights female-centric productions, presenting stories created by and performed by women.

Featuring a line-up with something for everyone to enjoy, the programme includes Mike van Graan’s acclaimed satire, He Had it Coming, starring Kim Blanche Adonis; Gail Louw’s arresting play The Good Dad, featuring Erika Breytenbach-Marais; Rocksteady's Women Of Rock Tribute Show, guaranteed to get you dancing; the delightful physical comedy 'n Gek Vir Jou performed by Ane' Koegelenberg en Christie Van Niekerk; romantic comedy The Authentic Way to Fake It written by Angelica Hattingh and Bianca Rasmussen and fabulous drag musical, The Muses: Hades Gonna Hate.

“Another highlight on the programme is one performance only by Angel’s Angels!” says Festival co-producer Sue Diepeveen. “Angel Campey and her dynamic team of Angels - Mel Jones, Kate Pinchuck and Tumi Mkha’ - bring their special brand of stand-up comedy to the Festival. Catch these astoundingly talented and funny women, as heard on Angel’s Smile 90.4FM drive time show, The Joyride.”

“Our aim for the festival is to promote women working in the arts, as well as give a voice to female stories, honouring the strength and tenacity of women in South Africa. We are also striving to create jobs and income for the arts sector that is still finding its feet after the pandemic,” says Festival co-producer, Faeron Wheeler.

Bookings for all shows can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.

The Drama Factory is situated at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape. Parking is available at the venue.

With its fully licensed bar and cosy, welcoming atmosphere, The Drama Factory is the perfect venue to enjoy top-quality entertainment with a group of friends or family. The solar-powered invertor ensures the show will always go on, even when there is load-shedding!

Make a staycation of a visit to The Drama Factory, booking in with one of their wonderful accommodation partners. Spend the night at The Views Guesthouse, 185 on Beach or Majorca House to enjoy the beauty and many other activities on offer in the surrounding Helderberg region. Visit the website for further details.