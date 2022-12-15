Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUENOS Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in March

Performances run 1 to 12 March.

Dec. 15, 2022  

SUENOS Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in March

Sueños (Dreams) is the third collaboration between internationally acclaimed and 2020 SAMA (South African Music Award) winning guitarist James Grace and leading choreographer and principal dancer of South Africa's foremost Spanish dance company Compañía Sophia, CARLI OLIVIER.

Sueños is inspired by the indescribable beauty and romance of Andalucía, which have captured the imaginations of great minds from Shakespeare, who stated, "Every inquisitive traveller keeps Granada in his heart, without ever having visited it", to Lorca, who commented, "Granada is the perfect dream and fantasy, forever ineffable..."

Including music from Grace's all-Spanish discography and featuring a selection of previously unrecorded works, complimented by original choreography by Olivier, the cast of Compañia Sophía are joined onstage for a special guest appearance by dancers from Johannesburg-based contemporary ballet company, WGRUV Dance International, in a unique and pioneering fusion of traditional Spanish and contemporary forms.

Performances run 1 to 12 March at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Review: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms at The Star Theatre Photo
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms at The Star Theatre
What did our critic think of THE SECRET GARDEN at The Star Theatre?
Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Masque Theatre Is a Vibrant and Energetic Retelling of the Photo
Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Masque Theatre Is a Vibrant and Energetic Retelling of the Classic Story
In all honestly, I have never been a fan of the story of SLEEPING BEAUTY. The 1959 Disney film put me off and none of the recent Maleficent-centred adaptations tempted me. But writer and director, Faeron Wheeler’s fresh, 21st-Century take on SLEEPING BEAUTY is nothing like these… and it is great! Read on for why.
Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Artscape Opera House Is an Enchanting, Top-Class Production Photo
Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Artscape Opera House Is an Enchanting, Top-Class Production
THE NUTCRACKER, one of the world’s most celebrated ballets, needs little introduction. As a Christmas-time favourite, it has come to be synonymous with the festive season. Now, on the 130th anniversary of the original production’s premier, producer Veronica Paeper and Cape Town City Ballet deliver an exquisite, magical rendition that cannot be
Jonathan Roxmouths KEYCHANGE - My Favourite Pianists Comes to Pieter Toerien Theatre, Mont Photo
Jonathan Roxmouth's KEYCHANGE - My Favourite Pianists Comes to Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino Next Month
For the first time in almost 8 years, Jonathan Roxmouth is back at the piano at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre! In his brand-new show, KEYCHANGE, Jonathan showcases the various piano based comedians, singers and entertainers who have shaped and influenced his musical tastes through various phases of his life.

More Hot Stories For You


Jonathan Roxmouth's KEYCHANGE - My Favourite Pianists Comes to Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino Next MonthJonathan Roxmouth's KEYCHANGE - My Favourite Pianists Comes to Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino Next Month
December 12, 2022

For the first time in almost 8 years, Jonathan Roxmouth is back at the piano at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre! In his brand-new show, KEYCHANGE, Jonathan showcases the various piano based comedians, singers and entertainers who have shaped and influenced his musical tastes through various phases of his life.
Cape Town Opera Announces 2023 Soloists at Zeitz OcularCape Town Opera Announces 2023 Soloists at Zeitz Ocular
December 10, 2022

Cape Town Opera brought 2022 to a scintillating close and simultaneously launched the 2023 season on 9 December with a sparkling celebratory event at the sensational Zeitz MOCAA Ocular Lounge in Cape Town's Silo District. 
BUDDY The Buddy Holly Story Comes to South Africa in 2023BUDDY The Buddy Holly Story Comes to South Africa in 2023
December 7, 2022

Pieter Toerien presents a brand-new, full-scale stage production of the HIT rock 'n roll jukebox musical, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, LIVE onstage at the Artscape Opera House, from 28 March to 16 April, and The Teatro at Montecasino from 21 April to 28 May.
Young Stars Announced For Cape Town City Ballet's THE NUTCRACKERYoung Stars Announced For Cape Town City Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER
December 2, 2022

The young stars for Cape Town City Ballet's production of THE NUTCRACKER have been announced!
Cape Town Singer and Songwriter, Keanu Harker, Invites You To Spend Christmas With Him and His FriendsCape Town Singer and Songwriter, Keanu Harker, Invites You To Spend Christmas With Him and His Friends
December 2, 2022

Cape Town-born musician, Keanu Harker is getting into the festive spirit and invites audiences along for the journey with a magical concert taking place in The Mother City this month.
share