STUCK IN SILENCE Comes to The Drama Factory

Three woman find themselves woven together in a shared love affair. Which one of the three murdered their lover? Or did they all play their part?Adding to the tension, they are locked up in a room together and forced to confront each other, themselves and life.

This play explores loss not only as tragedy, but with a touch of Beckett and a delicious slice of humour. This longing for being loved is a desire we all share and this can lead one to a space where you have lost everything, and still you are left stuck with an unfulfilled yearning.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/sja1902.





