SPOT THE FEARLESS FISH Comes to The Drama Factory in April

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Spot the Fearless Fish at THE DRAMA FACTORY

About Spot the Fearless Fish

Puppet theatrePresented by Wela Kapela Productions Written and directed by Amanda Bothma Musical Director Nathan Johannisen/Siba Gobe as Spot/ Nathan Johannisen as his trusted friend Rusty /Alison Hilstead as Bubbles and Amanda Bothma as Jab- Jab.Duration: 40mins

Spot, the fearless leader of the mischievous "Pisceteers", has called a meeting in the kelp forest. There's a rumour floating around school of a giant jelly-fish big enough to swallow a turtle. All the residents of the reef are in a panic, but Spot suspects there might be something fishy about this story! The three "Pisceteer", Spot, Bubbles and Rusty , seek the counsil Terrie, the wise old turtle, who lives far-far away on the Western Reef. The only problem is Jab- Jab the fearsome shark! You see, to get to the Western Reef, they have to swim right thru Jab-Jab's hunting ground! But do not fear when the Pisceteers are here, for Spot and friends will risk everything to go on this adventure of a lifetime. Join Spot and his fellow Pisceteers on their adventure to the Western Reef.

You will meet a turtle called Terry and Jab- Jab, the shark fearsome shark, and of course those dreadful Gangster- bags that invade the reef! Help Spot saves the day and deliver a powerful massage to reuse, reduce and recycle plastic. Spot the fearless fish features Siba Gobe as Spot and Sibabalwe Gobe Gysman as his trusted friend Rusty , Alison Hilstead as Bubbles and Nathan Johannisen as Jab- Jab.

Spot the fearless fish is a puppet show developed to teach the young audience the danger of gangster bags (Single-use plastic) The style of the production is object theatre. The actors are all dressed in black and manipulate a school of blow-up fish, a turtle called Terry and Jab- Jab, the shark, and of course Gangster bags that invade the reef but Spot saves the day and deliver a powerful massage to reuse, reduce and recycle plastic.







Schedule

Production Photographs

Date and TimeStandard ConcessionTue 29th Mar 11am R50.00R40.00Wed 30th Mar 11am R50.00R40.00Thu 31st Mar 11am R50.00R40.00Fri 1st Apr 11am R50.00R40.00Sat 2nd Apr 11am R50.00R40.00

Please download high quality images here:

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/WEL2201

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290

Ends