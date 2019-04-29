SILKWORM Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Winner of a 2018 Standard Bank Ovation Award, Contagious Theatre's newest production, Silkworm, is an evocative exploration of the ordinary things that make life extraordinary. The story is told to us through the eyes of the at once gregarious and socially awkward Georgina. Georgina is about to have the single most important day of her life. On this day, she takes the audience on a journey that reveals how the small things are, ultimately, big things.

Silkworm makes extensive use of storytelling and clowning techniques borrowed from Italy's Helikos School of Theatre Creation, adding a dollop of humour and a touch of whimsy. The result is a theatrical experience that explores, pushes, and ultimately punctures the gossamer thin veil that divides the wistfully surreal from the frighteningly real.

Silkworm is conceived and directed by Jenine Collocott and stars Taryn Bennett, with additional dramaturgy by Nick Warren. Audiences can anticipate the sensitive and insightful entertainment delivered by other Contagious Theatre productions and collaborations, including The Snow Goose, The Old Man and The Sea, Babbelagtig, Kaput, Dirt, Sunday Morning and Making Mandela.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/silkworm





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You