SA Entertainer Stuart Taylor Appointed To World-famous College Of Magic's New Board Of Management

The College of Magic held its 2020 annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday 24 October 2020.

He's been conjuring sold-out comedy shows and dazzling television show audiences around the country for decades - now, Stuart Taylor, renowned South African entertainer, will be creating wondrous feats of a different kind as a newly elected board member of the world-famous College of Magic in Cape Town.

The College of Magic, the Mother City's only magical arts organisation, held its 2020 annual general meeting (AGM) at the Kelvin Grove Club, with the necessary COVID 19 protocols observed, on Saturday 24 October 2020.

Taylor will serve a two year term on the organisation's board, alongside six other experienced professionals with experience in the business, education, fundraising, marketing and entertainment sectors.

As a College of Magic graduate and former course instructor, Taylor is ecstatic about taking on a new role at the organisation which he has been associated with for more than 30 years:

"What an honour to be voted onto the board of the College of Magic! I'm so delighted to be able to serve an organisation that I credit with most of the successes I've had in my life. Anything I've achieved as a director, producer and performer is somehow grounded in the lessons I learnt at the College. I'm excited about supporting the organisation so that we continue to make an impact on the lives of countless young people."

The College of Magic, a non-profit organisation and the only one of its kind in the world, celebrates its 40th year of teaching the art of magic and its allied arts as well as vital life-skills to children and adults in 2020.

Since the start of the national lock-down, the College has reinvented the way that it shares the wonder of magic with its students and audiences through offering its classes online and hosting various virtual shows, including the Stars of Magic hosted by Taylor and his fellow successful alumni Conrad Koch and Riaad Moosa, in June.

Looking towards what the 2021 magical academic year will hold for the College of Magic and what he will bring to the magician's table as a board member, Taylor is optimistic about the future:

"Personally,I'm looking forward to not only learning from the past board members, but also to help steer the organisation through these times we find ourselves in. The growing pains we've been experiencing during 2020 could be the very catalyst we've needed to move the College to greater heights."

The College of Magic welcomes donations from members of the public. Please donate at www.collegeofmagic.com/donate if you are able to.

For the latest magical news about the College of Magic, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com.

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You