SASSY CLASSICS - FACES OF LOVE to Debut at The Drama Factory

Sassy Classics will present an elegant afternoon of classical music exploring love in its many forms — from tender intimacy and personal devotion to passion, longing, and quiet reflection.

This carefully curated programme traces an emotional journey through works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, and others, revealing how composers across centuries have transformed love into sound.

A highlight of the afternoon is a piano recital by Coila-Leah Enderstein, moving us from heartfelt farewell and lyrical devotion to impassioned intensity and serene contemplation.

The concert concludes with a refined guitar finale by classical guitarist Nina Fourie-Gouws, whose programme brings warmth and intimacy through music by Bach, Tárrega and Domeniconi, offering a powerful yet deeply personal close to the afternoon. Refined, emotionally rich, and thoughtfully shaped, Sassy Classics invites audiences to experience classical music as a living language of love — timeless, expressive, and profoundly human.

The performance is on Sun 15th Feb at 4pm.