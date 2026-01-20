ADHD Comes to The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ADHD – The Award-Winning Comedy takes audiences on a hilarious, high-speed ride through the brilliantly wired mind of Aaron McIlroy. This multi-award-winning one-man show offers a wildly funny yet deeply touching look at the “gift” that is ADHD, following schoolboy Angus and the colourful characters who shape his chaotic world. From overwhelmed teachers to blundering coaches and time-traveling ADHD legends like Isaac Newton and Alexander Graham Bell, the show celebrates creativity, imagination, and living life at full volume. Co-written and directed by Patrick Kenny, ADHD is a laugh-out-loud crowd-pleaser for all ages.

Fasten your seatbelts for a high-octane, laugh-out-loud joyride through the wonderfully wired mind of Aaron McIlroy in ADHD – The Award-Winning Comedy! This multi-award-winning production has delighted audiences across the country with its hilarious, heartfelt exploration of the “gift” that is ADHD — that secret superpower capable of turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. Co-written and directed by Patrick Kenny, ADHD offers a side-splitting yet deeply poignant peek into Aaron's own life: from the back of the classroom to the front of the stage, and every chaotic, creative, unpredictable stop along the way.

At the centre of the show is schoolboy Angus — a character loosely based on McIlroy — as he struggles, stumbles, and ultimately celebrates his unwanted “gift.” Along the way, audiences meet the unforgettable cast of characters shaping his world: Ms Janine Kook — the overwhelmed, overburdened teacher who deserves sainthood; Coach Quinn — sports coach, counsellor, and the emotional equivalent of a wounded buffalo; James, Angus's earnest and increasingly desperate dad, doing his best to navigate school life with him.

The show's alternate-universe twist brings audiences face-to-face with famous ADHD “inventors” — from Alexander Graham Bell and Sir Isaac Newton to a young, hyperactive Shaka chasing Brits and Boers through the bush — proving once and for all that creativity and chaos often go hand in hand. A deliriously funny celebration of difference, imagination, and full-throttle living, ADHD is a rollercoaster experience that leaves audiences breathless with laughter and unexpectedly moved.

Performances run 20-21 February 2025.