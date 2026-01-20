The Rivertones to Perform REGGAE NIGHT at The Drama Factory in February 2026

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prepare to be swept away by the unifying power and irresistible rhythms of reggae delivered by Cape Town's most-loved reggae band, The Rivertones, whose upcoming tribute show, “Reggae Night”, is a vibrant homage to and a celebration of reggae's global icons - Bob Marley, UB40 and Eddy Grant.

Reggae music's global impact is undeniable! From the sun-drenched shores of Jamaica to the bustling streets of the UK and beyond, reggae music has woven a thread through the global cultural landscape. A unifying force, this treasured genre, spearheaded and championed by icons like Bob Marley, whose transcendent music became a universal language; UB40 who infused the British soundscape with their pop-reggae melodies; and Eddy Grant, a pioneer who bridged continents with his unique “ringbang” sound, reggae music has resonated with diverse audiences worldwide, carrying messages of love, resilience and social commentary.

The Rivertones stand as torchbearers of this powerful musical tradition. Roland Nair, a legendary figure in the reggae landscape, the driving force behind this popular reggae band, has dedicated decades to sharing the joyful and unifying spirit of reggae. His journey is deeply intertwined with the genre's history and reached an extraordinary milestone in 2009, when he had the distinct honour of performing with the iconic Bob Marley's band, The Wailers, in Cape Town. This pivotal moment, not only underscored Nair's exceptional talent, but also cemented his status as a vital link to the heart of reggae history. Following this success, Nair toured with Bunny Wailer in Reunion Island, captivating massive audiences. The Rivertones, who also notably supported Ali Campbell's UB40 South African tour in 2023, bring their infectious “one love” energy and authentic old-school reggae sound to stages across the nation. Founded by Roland Nair in 2006, The Rivertones carry his legacy as a pioneer of South African reggae and ska from the 1980s, Nair having shared stages with luminaries like PJ Powers, Hugh Masekela and the late Lucky Dube. After four decades on stage, Roland and The Rivertones remain a favourite across South Africa at major festivals, wine estates, restaurants, hotels, theatres, theatre supper venues, private, corporate, and government functions. Roland has even performed for presidents! Join The Rivertones for a joyful journey through reggae history, and expect to hear timeless reggae anthems like Bob Marley hits “One Love”, “No Woman No Cry”, UB40's “Red Red Wine”, “Kingston Town” and Eddy Grant's “Electric Avenue” and “Gimme Hope Jo'anna”, along with other reggae favourites, performed with the passion and authenticity that only Roland Nair and The Rivertones can deliver!

The performance is on Sun 8th Feb at 4pm.